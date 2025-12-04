Former News 5 Chief Investigator Ron Regan inducted into CLE Journalism HOF

CLEVELAND — Former News 5 Chief Investigator Ron Regan was inducted into The Press Club of Cleveland's 2025 Journalism Hall of Fame on Wednesday night.

Regan, who spent 22 years with WEWS, shone a spotlight on domestic violence issues, police reform, and those who preyed on the elderly.

Along with winning dozens of Emmy and Murrow awards, Regan's most significant accomplishments were tied to how his investigations helped people, including getting an innocent man out of prison for a crime he did not commit.

Regan's reporting went as far as changing Ohio law time after time to better protect disabled Ohioans and allow easier access to prescription drugs.

He retired in December 2021.

