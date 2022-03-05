Former Parma resident organizing fundraiser to help Ukrainians defend themselves amid Russia's invasion

PARMA, Ohio — Ukraine will always be home for Marta Vilshanetska, who was born in Lviv. However, until moving back to Ukraine in 2020, she called Parma home. Now, she's asking her former neighbors to help her as she aims to assist Ukrainians in defending themselves amid Russia's invasion.

Russia has been moving into the country and conducting military strikes since last week, resulting in at least 752 civilian casualties across Ukraine including 227 dead and 525 injured, according to the United Nations. Ukraine believes those numbers to be much higher.

The ongoing invasion has prompted Vilshanetska to create a fundraiser to help her fellow Ukrainians defend themselves against Russia's military attacks.

"Obviously it's horrible due to the conditions, but with everything that's going on, I feel that Ukraine is strong because the whole world is with us right now," Vilshanetska said.

She hopes back home in Parma, her former neighbors will answer the call and send their support.

If you would like to help, here's a link to donate.

