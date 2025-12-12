Former Rocky River Police Officer faces prison time after guilty plea

A former Rocky River Police Officer will serve prison time after pleading guilty to three counts of unauthorized use of property and computer systems last month.

Michael Bernhardt will spend six months in prison.

In March, he was accused of using two state law enforcement databases to get information about women and high school students, searching the databases more than 70 times over a decade.

Bernhardt also worked as a school resource officer.

He resigned from the police department and can never be a police officer again.