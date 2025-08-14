From a country music star to marathons; here are road closures for the weekend

CLEVELAND — Between a popular festival, a country music star and a marathon run, a lot is going on in Cleveland this weekend.

Here are parking restrictions and road closures to be aware of if you plan to be in the city.

Mayfield Road from Circle Drive to 124th Street is closed in the Little Italy neighborhood through the weekend for the Feast of the Assumption.

Country music star Morgan Wallen is playing at Huntington Bank Field on Friday and Saturday. West 3rd Street, North of Lakeside Avenue and East 9th Street, North of Lakeside Avenue, will be closed from 5 p.m. until an hour after the concert ends.

Heavy traffic is expected.

On Sunday, around that same area, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Half Marathon, 10K and News 5K will take place. East 9th Street and the exit ramp on Route 2 will be closed.

(You still have time to register to run or walk in the News 5K!) CLICK HERE for details.