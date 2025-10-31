Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

From Cleveland to the nation: How ‘The Morning Exchange’ inspired 50 Years of Good Morning America

Celebrating 50 years of Good Morning America
Celebrating 50 years of Good Morning America
Posted

Good Morning America is celebrating 50 years on Friday, and we got a blast from the past to see the Cleveland connection that started it all.

The broadcast started back in 1975, and it has been a steady voice in our homes ever since.

Good Morning America has covered some of the darkest days in our nation's history to some of the best entertainment the country has ever seen.

What if we told you, the idea for the popular newscast came from Downtown Cleveland on East 30th Street and Euclid Avenue.

The Morning Exchange was the prototype, launched in 1972.

That's right! Fred Griffith and his weekly rotating experts caught the eye of ABC News.

The recent move into GMA's new headquarters they are paving the way for the future of news.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.