From fear to faith: Viral video shows Akron kids asking for prayer after disturbing sighting

AKRON, Ohio — Have you seen this video?

It’s a viral Ring camera video that shows the moment a group of young kids showed up at a local church to ask their pastor to pray for them after they saw something that shook them.

But did you know that moment was captured right here in Akron?

“It just brings my heart so much joy that God is using us as one of the vessels to actually spread His word,” said Pastor Crystal Varner at Equip Church in Akron.

On Friday, News 5 sat down with Pastor Crystal Varner, who told us about the alert she received on her Ring camera from 12-year-old Kayden Moreland and 12-year-old Dayvionte Salaam, who said they saw something strange and wanted her to pray for them.

“We were just exploring for a little bit and then on our way out that’s when we saw that thing,” said Moreland.

News 5 asked Moreland what they saw.

“Like a little pentagram, I think that’s what it’s called, and then it was that dude down there,” said Moreland.

Dayvionte Salaam

When asked, Salaam said it made him feel heavy.

“It was like something was on me. Felt like I was cursed,” said Salaam.

The boys immediately took off from where they were and headed straight to Equip Church to speak with their pastor on Tuesday.

“It felt like the safest place to ask for God,” said Moreland.

Varner said she was honored when the boys asked her to pray for them.

“I haven’t seen a child or children, a group of young men, run into a church at all. Let alone asking for prayer in a sense of urgency,” said Varner.

Because of the boys’ urgency, Ciera Walker, an Evangelist at Equip Church, decided to share the ring video on social media to give what she believes the world needs to see.

“It just shows you how vital prayer is and how much it’s missing in this world,” said Walker.

As Walker keeps looking at all the comments, she said she’s grateful the boys could touch so many people’s lives, including their families.

“I feel happy that we made people feel good,” said Salaam.

Equip Church welcomes guests to attend their service this Resurrection Sunday at 11 a.m.

They’re located at 825 E. Buchtel Avenue in Akron.

“To touch the unbeliever, that’s what it’s about. To touch the lost and the people who think that they’ve been forgotten or nobody cares, that’s what it’s about,” said Walker.