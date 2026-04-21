From fighting fires to fueling first responders

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — Kenny Rybka made a career out of helping others. He spent 21 years as a firefighter before hanging up his boots.

But now he is helping those who help others.

Rybka and his wife, a retired nurse, started a non-profit called Northern Ohio Public Safety Support.

"We were trying to find something that both he and I could do together, and it was something I could actually participate in. Being a nurse, nurses want to help people, and this is in that line of what I love to do, help others,” said Donna Rybka.

Northern Ohio Public Safety Support is a support service designed to sustain police, paramedics and firefighters through long, high-risk events like fires, SWAT situations, front-line training and more.

"The more I looked at it, I realized it was lacking here in northeast Ohio,” said Kenny Rybka.

"Sometimes we’re on scene for hours and hours,” said Robert Gandee, Willoughby Hills Fire Chief.

Gandee is also the president of the Northeast Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association. He said there is a need for a service like this focused on first responders.

"We’re very excited for it,” said Gandee.

"We lost some of our resources, our regional resources that we would rely on to assist us because of manpower, cost,” he added.

Rybka converted an old ambulance into a refuge for tired firefighters, police and paramedics. It’s complete with a restroom, heating in the winter, cooling in the summer, seating, snacks and drinks.

The non-profit is staffed by volunteers, many of them who have spent careers on the front lines as police officers, paramedics and firefighters. The volunteers are now serving in another way.

Volunteers like Dan Karliak.

"Once it’s in your blood, it never leaves,” said Karliak.

He was a Fairview Park firefighter for 27 years.

Karliak said it took only seconds for him to decide to volunteer.

"I remember my days when I was on the fire department,” he said.

The non-profit officially opened for business in February, serving counties throughout northeast Ohio. It operates on donations and volunteers.