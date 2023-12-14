Frontier Airlines announces new flight from Cleveland to Jamaica

On Thursday morning, Frontier Airlines announced a new non-stop flight from Cleveland to Jamaica.cThe service between Hopkins and Montego Bay will begin in March. Ticket prices start as low as $159.

“This is an exciting milestone for Frontier and Cleveland as we expand our operation to offer service to a new international destination for CLE— Jamaica,” said Josh Flyr, vice president, network and operations design, Frontier Airlines. “Montego Bay is rich in history and offers a stunning array of beaches, along with a multitude of fun in the sun activities. Getting there is now easy and affordable thanks to Frontier’s ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

The service will run three times a week.

The airline will also host a recruiting event for flight attendants on Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Middleburg Heights starting at 8 a.m.

Anyone attending is asked to dress business casual and bring their resume and a valid passport.

The new flight comes after Frontier announced it will have a new crew base located in Cleveland starting in March.

Frontier Airlines bringing hundreds of jobs to Cleveland

