Frontier Airlines shutters its Cleveland to Jamaica flights

Citing a lack of demand, Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that it will stop offering flights from Cleveland to Montego Bay, Jamaica, this summer.

The airline launched the route back in March, with ticket prices starting at $159 for a non-stop flight.

According to the airline, it has been evaluating consumer demand for the service since it went live.

"Unfortunately, the demand has not proven sufficient to continue the route for the full summer season," the airline said. "We will continue to evaluate market conditions going forward."

The last flight to Jamaica will be on June 29.

Frontier Airlines recently announced expansion of flights and its business at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. However, before you book with the company, News 5 Investigators found some data about Frontier that flyers should know ahead of time.

Frontier Airlines poor rankings shadow Cleveland expansion plans

