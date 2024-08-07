'Fugitive Safe Surrender' gives Akron mother a chance at a fresh start

AKRON, Ohio — For a few years, misdemeanor warrants have been hanging over the head of Kyleena Kendall, a mother from Akron.

The 29-year-old woman didn't take responsibility or turn herself in until Wednesday at The House of the Lord Church in Akron.

She said part of the reason for her reluctance was the feeling of being scared.

"I don't really have any excuses as to why I didn't go. I could have just simply went to court and got it handled, but I just didn't," Kendall said.

She's among many people who showed up on the first day of Fugitive Safe Surrender, which gives people with warrants a chance to turn themselves in, and in exchange, they may receive favorable consideration to resolve their cases.

"It's not about giving them a break at all, but it is making it a little easier for them to be able to address what their problems are," said Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree.

According to court officials, there are more than 14,000 outstanding warrants through Akron Municipal Court and nearly 7,000 warrants through Summit County courts.

The initiative is a collaboration between multiple county, city and state agencies, with the church hosting the four-day event for the first time since 2014.

Kendall's case went before Akron Municipal Court Judge Jon Oldham in a makeshift courtroom inside the church.

The judge dismissed some of the charges and found her guilty of others. Her jail time was suspended and Kendall must complete community service to pay for court costs.

Kendall told News 5 that she is in recovery from drug use and has been clean for more than 100 days.

Clearing the warrants will allow her to regain custody of her son later this week.

"I feel like it's a completely fresh start now because I'll have my son back. I'll have no active warrants. I'll be able to drive down the road and not have to worry," she said.

Fatheree said the program also reduces the chances of negative interactions with police on the streets and, instead, gives those with warrants a safe spot.

"I don't want to ever see a mother or a father driving a car with their children in the back seat. They're heading to school or a birthday party or something. They get stopped for a traffic stop. They've got a felony warrant and then we are taking them in front of their children," Fatheree said.

During the last Fugitive Safe Surrender a decade ago, more than 1,500 people turned themselves in.

Fatheree is optimistic about another large turnout. The program continues Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the House of the Lord on Diagonal Road.

"Look, if I can get a 1,000 or more this week, I'd be very happy," she said.

As for Kendall, she said her life is now in order, and she felt a sense of relief to finally address the warrants.

"It's a lengthy process, but I guess it's worth it because it's better than going to jail and better than having something to be scared of being in the outside world."

