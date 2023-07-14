Fugitive wanted for numerous violent crimes arrested Friday

U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect who was wanted for numerous violent crimes in Northeast Ohio on Friday.

Lorenzo Watson, 56, was wanted by various agencies in the Cleveland area for his alleged involvement in four different crimes in less than a month, authorities said.

According to police:



On June 11, Watson shot a man in the back with a sawed-off shotgun, seriously injuring him. The shooting took place in the parking lot of an apartment building.

On June 12, Watson shot a man in the stomach with a sawed-off shotgun; he is still in the hospital as of Friday.

On June 20, Watson beat a man with a sledgehammer. As of Friday, the man is still in the hospital.

On July 6, Watson shot a male in the face with a sawed-off shotgun, killing the man.

Thursday afternoon, members of the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department, the East Cleveland Police Department, the Cleveland Heights Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service held a news conference with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County to highlight the incidents involving Watson.

A reward of $10,000 was offered for information leading to his arrest.

Officials followed up on tips that were called in after the news conference, and they were able to track down Watson at a home in the 1200 block of East 125th Street Friday afternoon. Watson tried to hide in the attic but eventually complied with officers, according to authorities.

“Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is an integral partner to all law enforcement agencies across Cuyahoga County,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said in a statement. “This suspect was a violent menace to our communities, and with the help of Crime Stoppers and the public, he will be behind bars for a very long time.”

Authorities arrested two other people who were at the home where Watson was found. Police said a woman was taken into custody on active warrants, and another man was arrested for obstruction of justice for trying to help hide Watson.

RELATED: 'He's a menace' — Several police agencies looking for violent fugitive wanted for shootings, homicide

Watch previous coverage on Lorenzo Watson on the player below:

Multiple agencies searching for fugitive wanted for several violent crimes

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.