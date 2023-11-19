Full steam ahead: Local railroad club searching for new home

The Cuyahoga Valley Terminal Model Railroad Club is looking for a new home to make way for construction of a new fire station in Cuyahoga Falls.

“We're excited for the community. They’re getting a new fire station on the lot," said John Blystone, chair of the club's relocation committee.. "So we are once again looking for a new host that might share in our mission of sharing the history with our community."

Cuyahoga Valley Terminal Model Railroad Club The Cuyahoga Valley Terminal Model Railroad Club said as it searches for a new home it's looking to find a community partner.

December 2 is the final open house. It's from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the club's current location which is stationed in an old home behind Northampton Town Hall at Northampton Rd. and W. Bath Rd.

Cuyahoga Valley Terminal Model Railroad Club The Dec. 2 open house is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 and is free for those under 16-year-old.

“The club provides an opportunity for area model railroaders to both learn from each other. It also gives them ample room to model the Cleveland Akron and Canton region and then share this model of our area's history with the public,” Blystone said. “For the past 47 years, we've been modeling 1955- what some might consider the height of the region's industrial might. And again, trying to share that with the public as time marches on ever more important."

Blystone said the club is looking at all options when it comes to relocating and is interested in finding a partner.

"Whether that's an existing museum or something community focused," Blystone said. "We've seen other model railroad clubs partner with art museums, with fairs, (and) with historical societies. It really runs the gamut."

More information on the club can be found on its website.