Fundraiser started for Tuscarawas Valley High School bus crash victims — here's how to help

After a fatal bus crash killed three students, two chaperones, and a teacher as they were on a school band trip, the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District started a fundraiser to support those who have been affected.

The Trojan Foundation started the fundraiser, and all funds can be sent to the First Federal Community Bank.

The district posted an image to its Facebook page with details and a QR code to scan to donate:

Tusky Valley Trojans on Facebook Details on how to give to support those injured and families of those killed in the Tuscarawas Valley High School bus crash on I-70.

The Tuscarawas Valley High School band was on their way to Columbus for a band trip Tuesday morning when the bus was involved in a multi-vehicle accident on I-70, causing the bus to catch fire.

There were 54 band members, teachers and parents on the bus at the time. In addition to the six killed, at least 18 were injured.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the victims on the bus included 18-year-old John W. Mosely of Mineral City, 18-year-old Jeffery D. Worrell of Bolivar, and 15-year-old Katelyn N. Owens of Mineral City.

A vehicle involved in the crash was following the bus to the band trip and carried one teacher and two chaperones.

All three adults were pronounced dead at the scene. They are 56-year-old Dave Kennat of Navarre, 39-year-old Kristy Gaynor of Zoar, and 45-year-old Shannon Wigfield of Bolivar.

A vigil was held for the victims Tuesday night, and a candle was lit for each of the six victims.

Those who attended in support packed the home section of the stadium.