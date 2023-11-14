3 killed in Tuscarawas Valley High school charter bus crash on I-70 in Licking County

A fiery crash involving a charter bus from Tuscarawas Valley High School and a semi-truck has left three people dead and multiple people injured and has shut down traffic on Interstate 70 in Licking County, according to the Associated Press and emergency officials.

The charter bus had band members from the school, parents and teachers on board, according to the Tuscarawas Ohio State Highway Patrol office. The group was heading to the Ohio School Board Association in Columbus, according to a Facebook post from the school district.

The post states:

"We understand from law enforcement that there may be multiple serious injuries and we are working to learn the details. We will share news with you as we are able, including our plans for upcoming school days and events.

"Right now, our focus is on getting in touch with our Tusky Valley families who had loved ones on the bus and providing support to our entire school community. Our Trojan family is strong, and it will take that strength and love to get throughout these coming challenging days."

The charter bus was rear-ended by a semi-truck, an emergency official told the Associated Press. There were a total of 57 people on board, he said.

Viewer photos sent to WSYX in Columbus show the back of a passenger bus on fire and a semi-truck behind that bus that appears to be involved.

Dozens of emergency personnel were dispatched to Interstate 70 near the State Route 310 interchange at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Columbus Dispatch reports. Multiple medical helicopters have also been dispatched to the scene.

Multiple people were taken to Grant, Mount Carmel East and Nationwide hospitals, WSYX reports.

“We are preparing for any patients we receive," a spokesperson at Grant told WSYX. "We will be ready.”

A witness told a WSYX reporter at the scene that, "my 10-year-old granddaughter is very upset. They said they saw a firefighter go into the burning bus just before it exploded."

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials are expected to release more details soon.

News 5 has multiple crews en route; this story will be updated as we learn more.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.