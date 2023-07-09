Fundraising for Northeast Ohio charities tees off for Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestone Country Club

AKRON, Ohio — In the coming days, Northeast Ohio will see some of golf's biggest names come to the area for the Kaulig Companies Championship held at Firestone Country Club. But the PGA seniors tournament is more than letting Akron see some good rounds of golf—it's about giving back to the community as well.

The PGA Seniors Championship, known this year as the Kaulig Companies Championship, will see fans and spectators flock to the area, buying tickets to see guys like Jerry Kelly, Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples, John Daly, Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker go head-to-head on one of Ohio's best and most famous courses.

But those ticket sales mean more to the area than just direct revenue to the tournament.

"Tournament proceeds benefit local charities, Kaulig Companies Championship and Kaulig Companies and Kaulig Giving support a wide variety of charities, and then in addition, Northern Ohio Golf Charities Foundation. So all of our groups together work just to provide as much total support as we can," said Danielle Thompson, executive director of Northern Ohio Golf Charities.

Through the tournament, local events have benefited from the money raised during it.

One of the event's highlights—the Ambassador of Golf event, held on Saturday—serves as a spark for the tournament activities. This year, Akron-born NBA star Steph Curry was honored with the award for his work to fund programming that allowed Howard University, one of the top-ranked HBCUs in the country, to regain its Division I status in golf.

Tables sold for the event raised money for the charitable goals, as did an auction surrounding the event.

But beyond that, the tournament raises money for charity through general ticket sales and hospitality packages.

Last year, the tournament proceeds and money raised through the Ambassador of Golf event saw $950,000 donated to local charities. Charities like The City Mission in Cleveland.

The organization helps provide shelter, resources and aid to men, women and children in the area dealing with homelessness. Through a donation from the tournament at Firestone Country Club last year, The City Mission received a $10,000 donation.

"This opportunity for charities and golf tournaments, events like this that can really make that impact is critical to what we do every day," said Linda Uveges, chief executive officer of The City Mission. "We were able to purchase beds that better access for our men instead of crawling up on a ladder to get to the top bunk. Now they have steps, and it is much easier, and it is really changed the quality of their stay."

With one event in the books for the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship, the hope is for a big turnout for the rest of the golf festivities.

"We hope everybody comes out to the company's championship. It's going to be fun," Thompson said.

