Funeral held Friday in Mexico for man killed in Painesville argument

Gabriel Lopez-Reyes died Oct. 9 after being stabbed in the stomach during an argument at his residence in Painesville.

Lopez Family Gabriel Lopez-Reyes was 58. His family said he was a hard worker who's smile lit up a room.

The police department continues to investigate the homicide and has said nothing about a suspect citing the ongoing investigation. The Lake County Prosecutor's Office said there's been no arrest warrant in connection to the case.

Friday morning, his funeral was held in his hometown located in Guanajuato, Mexico. His family said the Consulate of Mexico in Detroit assisted with getting his body transferred.

Lopez Family Gabriel Lopez-Reyes will be buried in his hometown in Guanajuato, Mexico. His family said he lived in the Cleveland-area for about a decade.

Ivette Lopez spoke to News 5 last month about her brother-in-law and the police investigation. She traveled to Cleveland to see him and was at the hospital when he died.

"I hope nobody can stay in my play because it’s horrible what I saw," Lopez said. "I feel he was my blood brother, and this is why my heart is broken."

She said Lopez-Reyes came to the U.S. as a young man and lived in the Cleveland area for a decade. She described him as a hard worker who was securing a better future for his family.

She said the family is comforted knowing Lopez-Reyes is back home and that he'll be buried next to his parents. She said the family remains in shock over his death and is seeking justice.