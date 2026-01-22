Funny Stop Comedy Club looks to pass the mic on after announcing plans to sell business

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — After decades of giving people a good laugh, the owners of Funny Stop Comedy Club in Cuyahoga Falls have announced plans to sell their business.

“At some point, you have to look at the issues involved that have caused the changes, and that’s what we had to do,” said Lucy Bibbee.

Bibbee told News 5 she has been working at the comedy club for more than 40 years, so she said it’s not easy saying goodbye.

“We’ve both been here a very, very long time,” said Bibbee.

But Bibbee and Nidal Barakat believe it’s something they need to do due to the changing industry, growing competition on social media and the loss of one of their heartbeats.

“It’s a hard decision to make, but after my husband died everything changed, you know. We tried our best. We kept going for a couple of years, and now it’s about time to move on. It’s not the same,” said Barakat.

News 5 first told you about Pete Barakat’s death in July 2023.

“My husband (took) care of all his family to the last minute of his life. That place (gave) us a good life,” said Barakat.

Now, Bibbee and Barakat said the search is on to sell the club to a new owner in hopes of carrying on Pete’s legacy.

“You have to have your heart and soul in this,” said Bibbee. “There’s a lot that goes into showtime.”

Bibbee said there’s also a lot that goes into running the family-owned business that’s been around for decades – first as Hilarities, then the Funny Stop.

“Steve Harvey started here. He always promised he’d come back, so Steve, if you’re listening, come back,” said Bibbee.

Some other faces and names you may recognize are Tim Allen, Jimmie ‘JJ’ Walker and even Nikki Glaser.

“The comics are the heartbeat of this business,” said Bibbee.

Bibbee said another heartbeat is the community.

“We have people, and I certainly won’t mention any names; but one or two people that have honestly, consistently every week come for 40 (plus) years,” said Bibbee.

The last official show will be on March 28, and then they’ll have a farewell event on March 31.

Barakat and Bibbee said seating is limited, so it’s encouraged that you make your reservation sooner rather than later.

“I hope somebody will be interested in buying. I hope so,” said Barakat.