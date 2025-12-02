Game over? This arcade faces possible shutdown, asks community for help

WADSWORTH, Ohio — A local and family-owned business in Wadsworth is at risk of closing as early as next February; so now, the owners of Grizzly Arcade are asking for the community’s help.

"We really would stay here. We want this to be a space to continue for the kids, and it would just be a dream come true,” said Rose Sebe, Grizzly Arcade Assistant Manager.

Since opening in January of this year, Rose said Grizzly Arcade has been more than just a place for kids and teens to hang out.

"We saw that in the community, there’s not too many opportunities for them to just kind of hang out and be kids, and it was important for us to provide that so that everybody in the community can also enjoy it,” said Rose Sebe.

Her husband and Grizzly Arcade’s Director of Business, Joe Sebe, said it’s a chance for kids and teens to get real-world experience.

"Schools don’t really teach you about finance or running a business or anything like that, so we wanted to expose kids to that,” said Joe Sebe.

Joe said these opportunities could come to an end due to some ongoing challenges the new business has been facing.

"It’s not been quite as busy as we had hoped, so there’s a lot of construction we did here to get it to where it is, so it’s been tough getting through,” said Joe Sebe.

The couple said they're thankful for those who have sent donations to help keep their doors open.

"Everyone has really kind of rallied around us, and it’s been a lot of great support,” said Joe Sebe.

If you want to help the Sebes’ efforts of giving back to the community, click here.