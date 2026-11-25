AKRON, Ohio — Turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes may get top billing on Thanksgiving, but for thousands of Northeast Ohio families, the holiday meal isn't complete without a pie from Gardner Pie Company.

The longtime Akron business is in the middle of its busiest stretch of the year, selling about 20,000 pies on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, according to owner Erin Goff.

Gardner Pie Company has been baking pies since 1945. The family-owned company's outlet store is located at 191 Logan Parkway in Akron. Its website describes Gardner as a business built around quality ingredients, family recipes and a tradition now spanning more than 80 years.

The demand is easy to see in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

Customers line up outside the store, while Summit County sheriff's deputies help direct the heavy traffic. For longtime customer Richard Harles, making the trip to Gardner has become part of the holiday tradition.

"Well, they make thousands of pies here and the pies are unbelievably good," Harles said.

He remembers when getting one required considerably more patience.

"It used to be I waited 4 1/2 hours in a car line to get here, but they changed everything," Harles said.

Goff said Gardner now works to move customers through the process more quickly, whether they placed an order in advance or are hoping to pick up a pie at the last minute.

"We actually spend all year prepping for Thanksgiving. It's our biggest sales of the year," Goff said.

This year, Gardner offered online Thanksgiving ordering, with customers choosing a pickup window for Tuesday or Wednesday before the holiday. Even after advance ordering closed, the company said customers could still visit the outlet store on those two days to purchase available pies on a first-come, first-served basis.

It takes a large team of employees, family members, friends and volunteers to keep the operation moving, from taking orders and packaging pies to getting them into the hands of waiting customers.

But fourth-generation Gardner family member Mattie Ray says what makes the pies special isn't just pumpkin puree, apples or sugar.

"I definitely say the secret ingredient is family and a lot of love that goes into it because this is a family company," Ray said.

Pumpkin, pecan or something else?

Choosing which pie to bring home may be the hardest part.

Customers waiting at Gardner rattled off favorites ranging from pumpkin, pecan and apple to sweet potato, Very Berry and Blueberry Lemon Buckle.

"My favorite pie is probably Blueberry Buckle. It's like blueberry, and it has a lemon crumble topping," said Avery Durant, who volunteers to help during the busy rush.

Another customer, Jorge Vega, left with a sweet potato pie and a Very Berry pie.

Harles has sampled enough of the selection to know exactly what tops his list.

"I've had almost every kind of pie here. My favorite is probably the key lime pie, but I do like pumpkin and everything else," he said.

Gardner's Thanksgiving menu includes traditional holiday choices such as pumpkin, pecan, sweet potato and apple, along with specialty flavors including Very Berry, Pineapple Upside Down and Blueberry Lemon Buckle.

For Vega, stopping at Gardner isn't limited to Thanksgiving.

"I come here for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and for Christmas, I always get my neighbor's pineapple upside down pie," Vega said.

CLICK HERE for more information on the pies and the company.