Garfield Heights celebrates new basketball and pickleball courts

News 5 returned to a former tennis court in Garfield Heights for the grand opening of a new basketball and pickleball court on Saturday. The community is excited about its future.

In September, we told you about Garfield Heights' plans to turn an underused tennis court into a basketball and pickle court at the Debelak Recreation Center.

Garfield Heights almost ready to hold ribbon cutting at new basketball, pickleball courts

Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke says this was an emotional day for him because in the 80s, he used the tennis courts in the summer to learn how to play tennis.

“Years and years of nothing being done, and we finally did it and it's not just about what we eliminated. It's about what we've increased with the kids, because as the sports and as the youth have changed in our community, we realize tennis is not the thing anymore,” Burke said.

One of their goals was to find positive activities for the youth in the community.

“Having sports is a great outlet and the chance get away from reality for a while, I think that's a big impact on the kids,” said former Garfield Heights Basketball Player Frankie Hughes.

During the celebration, kids came in one by one to check out the new courts, like 13-year-old Naeshaun, who has big dreams of being in the NBA.

“I practice almost every day, for hours a day and I’ve always wished I had a place to go to that was close to the house to hoop,” Naeshaun said.

Mayor Burk says they are done renovating the park and have plans to repair the pavement on the court, add new structures, additional courts and a community garden.

“So now what you have is a community engagement between maybe people that garden, and the elderly people and the youth, because I think our youth learns a lot from being able to interact with the elderly,” Burke said.

Burke says they have plans to start a recreation youth basketball league for boys and girls.

“I’m ready to take on any competition,” Naeshaun said.

The upgrades are part of phase one of a citywide $4 million master parks plan.

“We put a lot of things on the line for our youth and I want them to come up and enjoy this and appreciate it, and please just be safe up here,” Burke said.

Mayor Burke says they are looking at another park across town where they may add tennis and pickleball courts.