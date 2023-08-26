Garlic festival helping keep farmers markets running

CLEVELAND — Down at Shaker Square is a festival that’ll leave your stomach full but your breath a little stinky.

The annual Cleveland Garlic Festival is the primary fundraiser for North Union Farmers Market. Their goal is to provide access to fresh, healthy food from the farm to community members across Northeast Ohio.

The farmer's markets are in different locations throughout the week, and the festival helps fund that.



The festival runs on Saturday, Aug. 26, until 8 p.m. and Aug. 27, from noon to 6 p.m. in Shaker Square.

They’ll have every type of garlic you can think of, along with a grill-off, garlic fries, Ohio craft beers and more. There will also be live music entertainment.

