Gas prices hit $5 at some stations in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Drivers are seeing prices at the pump climb again, and at some stations, gas is now topping $5 a gallon.

News 5 found prices as high as $5.09 per gallon Thursday at some Northeast Ohio gas stations, up from $4.99 per gallon just one day earlier.

According to AAA, Ohio currently has some of the highest gas prices in the country.

As drivers look for relief, experts say small driving changes, combined with loyalty rewards programs, can help lower costs.

Jim Garrity with AAA said one of the simplest ways to save money is adjusting how you drive.

“One of the easiest things you can do is slow down,” Garrity said.

He said speeding can significantly reduce fuel efficiency.

“Every 5 miles over 50 you’re driving, you’re exponentially burning fuel less efficiently,” Garrity said.

AAA also recommends:



Using cruise control on highways when possible to maintain steady speeds

Avoiding aggressive acceleration and hard braking

Removing unnecessary heavy items from your vehicle

Keeping tires properly inflated

Planning errands efficiently to reduce unnecessary trips

AAA also warns against waiting until your gas tank is nearly empty, as this can limit your ability to find lower-priced stations.

Many major gas stations and grocery chains also offer loyalty programs that can provide discounts, though savings vary.

At Shell, new members can save:



10 cents per gallon on their first fill-up

20 cents per gallon on their second fill-up

30 cents per gallon on their third fill-up

After those introductory offers, many users continue receiving discounts typically ranging from 3 to 5 cents per gallon, with some frequent users saving more through additional promotions.

At Circle K, new members can receive:



25 cents off per gallon on their first five fill-ups

After that introductory period, members typically receive:



3 cents off per gallon on fuel purchases

Up to 5 cents off per gallon for higher-tier members in some markets

At Speedway, drivers earn points rather than direct discounts:



10 points for every gallon of gas purchased

20 points for every dollar spent on most in-store purchases

Those points can later be redeemed for fuel discounts, gift cards and merchandise.

Meanwhile, shoppers at Giant Eagle and GetGo can turn grocery purchases into gas savings.

Customers typically earn:



10 cents off per gallon for every 50 perks earned through qualifying grocery purchases

Some discounts expire quickly, may only be valid at certain locations or require minimum spending thresholds before savings kick in.

With Ohio gas prices rising quickly, even small savings can add up for drivers trying to stretch their budgets.

