GCRTA schedules weekend shutdown of Tower City rail. Replacement bus service operates Dec. 13-14

According to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, Tower City East Portals rail line service will be shut down on Saturday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 14.

Blue Line trains will no longer be running. Instead, bus service #67R will replace the route between Tower City and Warrensville-Van Aken stations.

Green Line trains will not run, and #68R will be the replacement bus service serving Tower City and Green Road stations.

Red Line trains will run between Stokes-Windermere and East 55th Street. The transit authority said, "Riders should read the destination sign when boarding at E. 55th St. station."

Only on Saturday and Sunday, all westbound Red Line trains will depart from the main Tower City station, not the Track 7 platform.

Replacement buses will not stop at the Tri-C Campus district station. Riders who want to access this station should use the #15 Union-Harvard or #19/19A/19B Broadway bus lines.

The Tower City stop is located on West Prospect and West 3rd St. Riders are advised to look for the #66R, #67R, and #68R bus stop signs to board the rail replacement buses. Those buses will operate at the same time as the Red, Blue and Green train lines during the shutdown.

Full Red, Blue and Green Line rail service is expected to resume on Monday, Dec. 15.