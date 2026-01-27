CLEVELAND — Get your pets indoors, or face criminal charges.

It is a simple yet strong message from Akron Police, area veterinarians, and the Cleveland APL.

The Cleveland APL is already reporting an uptick in calls this time of year for pets being left outdoors.

"The first thing we try to do is make contact with the owner, communicate with them about what's going on, why the animal shouldn't be outside in this weather and encourage them to take the animal in," said Ayse Dunlap, VP of Operations, Cleveland APL.

Officials say it is vital as the temperatures continue to drop to dangerous lows this week.

According to city law, Akron requires pet owners to keep animals indoors during brutal winter weather.

Those who leave pets outside could face criminal charges and be hit with a misdemeanor.

If there is a heat or cold advisory, or even a severe weather warning, and your pet is left outdoors, you could be charged with animal neglect, according to Akron Police.

Local veterinarians and the APL say this time of year, they see a surge in calls about frostbite, hypothermia, and people leaving their pets outside with no shelter or poor shelter conditions.

Officials say clearly: if we are cold, imagine how your pets feel, who can't always express themselves.

"When the temperature starts to get below 32 degrees, an animal can really suffer, especially a short-haired animal. You start to get below 20 degrees, you get to zero degrees—it's a very short period of time that an animal can stay out there and not begin to show signs of hypothermia," Dunlap said.

And while this situation is unfortunate, they say all owners need to be proactive and pay attention to their pets' needs.

"We really want to encourage people to take their pets inside, take good care of them. But if they won't and the animal is suffering, we'll bring it into our care," Dunalp said.

The APL says offenders caught leaving their pets outside in these conditions could be fined up to $1,000 and face six months in jail.

Akron Police also point out—don't keep pets in sheds or garages.

Unless that garage is heated, it's not a safe space.