Giant Eagle eliminates single-use bags in Cuyahoga County stores

CLEVELAND — Giant Eagle has relaunched it’s sustainability effort and eliminated single-use bags from its Cuyahoga County store locations.

On Earth Day, many shoppers were caught by surprise when they arrived at the register to check out because there were no single-use bags. Now, when customers go to the register they have three options: Go with no bag, use your own bag or buy a paper bag or a reusable one.

“We actually initially launched this project in January of 2020. We eliminated plastic bags from the Cuyahoga County Giant Eagle and Market District locations, and we have fantastic results,” said Jannah Jablonowski a spokesperson for Giant Eagle.

The pandemic forced them to reinstate plastic bags and now they're back to the reusable ones.

“The state of the environment right now is very challenged. And we recognize that we have a responsibility as a large retailer, operating in an industry that is historically not the most sustainable,” said Jablonowski.

The change comes as the Cuyahoga County ban on plastic bags is in place but has not been enforced due to the pandemic. Some customers were surprised by the bag change while others were prepared. Overall, they’re on board.

“I just think it’s better for the environment, we live on Lake Erie, and I just hate seeing all these bags blowing all over the streets because they always end up in the Lake,” said Joe Libretti, a Giant Eagle customer.

Giant Eagle says this is just step one of their sustainability plans with lots more to come. They will be passing out thousands of free reusable bags at their locations. They will also be offering sweepstakes to anyone who shops with a reusable bag.

