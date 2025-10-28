Giant Eagle offers double gift card rewards during Penny Exchange Day

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle is giving customers a chance to turn loose change into double rewards. The grocer announced it will host a one-day “Penny Exchange Day” event Saturday, Nov. 1, across more than 200 Giant Eagle and Market District locations.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., shoppers can bring in their spare pennies and exchange them for a Giant Eagle gift card worth twice the amount of the coins turned in. For example, 50 cents in pennies will earn a $1 gift card, while $100 in pennies will net a $200 gift card. The minimum exchange per transaction is 50 cents, with a $100 maximum.

“Retailers across the country are taking steps to maintain adequate supplies of pennies,” said Bill Artman, Giant Eagle president and CEO. “At Giant Eagle, we saw a unique and fun opportunity to reward customers for joining our efforts. We invite everyone to check their change jars, desk drawers, and couch cushions to help keep pennies available for those who choose to pay with cash.”

The initiative comes as the U.S. Department of the Treasury begins phasing out penny production, leading the Federal Reserve to limit penny deliveries to banks and commercial customers. Giant Eagle’s exchange program aims to help the company maintain enough coins to give exact change to cash-paying customers while awaiting federal guidance on potential rounding practices.

The grocer said the temporary collection effort is meant to ensure accuracy, fairness, and convenience for all customers as national supply changes take shape.