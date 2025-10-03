Giant Eagle recalls smoked mozzarella pasta salad over listeria concerns

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its “Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad” due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, the company announced.

The recall affects products sold in the prepared foods departments of Giant Eagle and Market District locations across western Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland and Indiana. It follows a nationwide recall of ready-to-eat pasta from Nate’s Fine Foods, which supplied the product.

Health officials warn that Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. While healthy individuals may experience only short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, nausea and diarrhea, infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Giant Eagle said no illnesses linked to the recalled pasta salad have been reported to date. The recalled items were sold beginning Sept. 25, 2025, with the following details:



Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad – weight varies, expiration dates Sept. 30 through Oct. 7, 2025, UPC 256616000000

– weight varies, expiration dates Sept. 30 through Oct. 7, 2025, UPC 256616000000 Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad – Small – 4 lbs. 8 oz., expiration dates Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, 2025, UPC 246511000000

– 4 lbs. 8 oz., expiration dates Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, 2025, UPC 246511000000 Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad – Large – 9 lbs., expiration dates Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, 2025, UPC 246512000000

Customers who purchased the affected pasta salad should not consume it. Instead, they should discard it and return a receipt to their local Giant Eagle or Market District for a refund.

For more information, customers may call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

The company said it has also activated its consumer recall telephone notification system, which uses purchase data and customer phone numbers from its myPerks loyalty program to alert households that may have purchased the product.

Giant Eagle said there have been no reported cases of illness and is issuing the following release out of an abundance of caution.