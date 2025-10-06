Glass Everywhere: Ohio City residents demand action after car break-ins

CLEVELAND — Broken glass has become a common sight on the streets of Ohio City, as residents say car break-ins have left them frustrated and concerned about safety in one of Cleveland’s most vibrant neighborhoods.

Amanni Herbawi, who runs the neighborhood often, said she feels safer jogging at night than she does leaving her car parked on the street.

“I’m more comfortable running than leaving my car unlocked or just parked on the street,” she said.

Herbawi said she has seen young people smashing car windows firsthand.

“They’re kids. They look like kids at least. And they have no fear,” she added.

She is not alone. Holdin Ross, who moved to Ohio City less than a year ago from Chicago, said his car was broken into just last week.

“Windows smashed. They definitely pillaged around a few things. Opened up some stuff. They didn’t take anything. They just kind of tossed some stuff around,” Ross said.

“[I saw] no issues before. We got a bunch of dog walkers. Then all this happened and I’m like, oh crap, is this not a good area?”

Cleveland police released a statement this week acknowledging the issue, calling the crimes “not as simple as a quick fix.” The department said investigations are ongoing and urged residents to share surveillance footage and information with detectives.

On Friday, police also released photos of people they believe are connected to recent break-ins in the 2nd District.

But for neighbors like Ivana Gregov, who said her car has been targeted twice, frustration continues to mount.

“I feel like I never see cops or anything like that around, and I feel like once a week I’m going outside and there’s shattered windows,” Gregov said.

As more windows shatter, residents say their patience is breaking too, and they’re calling for stronger action to restore a sense of safety in Ohio City.