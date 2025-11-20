GM pledges $250 million to Parma Metal Center to boost U.S. manufacturing

CLEVELAND — General Motors is committing roughly $250 million to its Parma Metal Center, extending a year of substantial U.S. manufacturing investments that now total nearly $5.5 billion, according to the company.

The Parma facility, located just southwest of Cleveland, produces sheet-metal stampings and assemblies for a wide range of GM vehicles built across North America.

The new investment is intended to support equipment upgrades, maintain production flexibility, and reinforce the company's domestic supply chain as it manages demand for both internal-combustion and electric vehicles.

GM says the Parma plant processes more than 400 tons of steel every day and has the capacity to produce more than 100 million parts annually.

The facility – which has operated for more than 75 years – also plays a role in regional workforce development, including technical training and STEM-oriented education programs.

Company officials describe the funding as part of a broader strategy to modernize U.S. manufacturing operations.

For northeast Ohio, the investment continues a long relationship between GM and the region's industrial workforce, with local economic impacts expected through ongoing production needs and equipment upgrades.