Gold Medalist Katie Nageotte to be welcomed home and celebrated Friday at Olmsted Falls High School

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — Olmsted Falls will be honoring Northeast Ohio’s newest Olympic Gold Medalist on Friday with a celebration at Olmsted Falls High School.

Katie Nageotte took home the gold medal in the pole vault at the Tokyo Olympic Games earlier this month, and supporters are invited to welcome her home. There will be an escort from Village Green to the high school by the Olmsted Falls Fire Department, and residents are invited to line Columbia Road between the Village Green and Bagley Road, and then also along Bagley Road from Columbia Road to just east of Olmsted Falls High School, the Olmsted Falls City Schools said. This is slated to begin at 4 p.m.

From 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. there is a scheduled celebration and meet-and-greet event featuring the Olmsted Falls High School Marching band and cheerleaders, as well as a few remarks before the meet-and-greet portion of the event.

Additional details about the event provided by Olmsted Falls City Schools can be found below:

PARKING - Parking for the event at the stadium will be available at Olmsted Falls High School, Olmsted Falls Intermediate School and Olmsted Middle School lots. OFCS school bus shuttles will run on a continuous loop from Intermediate and Middle school lots beginning at 4:00 PM.

VENUE RESTRICTIONS - For the safety and comfort of all guests, please refrain from bringing chairs, backpacks, large bags, and pets. Tobacco use, including e-cigarettes (vape pens), and alcohol is prohibited on school property.

WEATHER - Event will be held rain or shine. In the event of threatening/unsafe weather conditions, please monitor the school district's website and social media accounts (Twitter / Facebook) for updates.

REFRESHMENTS - Concessions will be available for purchase from the Olmsted Falls Music Association and Olmsted Falls Athletic Boosters.

Yesterday, Nageotte was welcomed home by friends, family and fans at Hopkins.

