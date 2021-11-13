Goodbye potholes: Lake Avenue resurfacing project nearly finished

CLEVELAND — The $3.6 million resurfacing project along Lake Avenue that residents were asked to provide feedback for this time last year, is nearly completed.

The Lake Avenue Rehabilitation Project was broken up into two pieces, the first reaching from West 117th Street east to Clifton Boulevard and the second starting at Clifton Boulevard and reaching to Detroit Avenue.

Kevin Barry A resurfacing project on Lake Avenue in Cleveland took care of large potholes.

New pictures taken this week show some of the median/pedestrian islands that have already been installed along with red pedestrians crosswalks where there were previously none.

Kevin Barry The goal is for the median to help slow cars down and make it more safe for pedestrians to cross the street.

The first section of the project gives cyclists a smoother ride from Edgewater Park west to the Lakewood border, where they can pick up bike lanes that run most of Lake Avenue in that city. Efforts to create an extended sidewalk along Lake Avenue were scuttled after pushback.

Kevin Barry A picture from a similar location one year ago shows how Lake Avenue near Detroit Avenue used to have no crosswalks and barely street paint.

Before the road opened back up, local residents made the case that the new design would benefit from having a dedicated cycle track because that’s how cyclists were using the closed section of road.

In city planning the path citizens take and their transportation choices are the best guide for how we should build our streets. The use of #LakeAve by cyclists and joggers during temporary lane closure is the case for #CompleteandGreenStreet @ #LakeAvenue @nwneighborhoods pic.twitter.com/bpAhdAtMs7 — Chris Ronayne (@chrisronayne) October 4, 2021

This comes after West 65th Street a few blocks east was also resurfaced, serving as a key connector north and south to a few different cycling infrastructure projects.

