West Side connector gives cyclists new options for moving north and south

CLEVELAND — The West 65th Street Rehabilitation Project appears to be mostly finished, with both lanes opened to traffic again, connecting Denison Avenue to the south to Herman Avenue to the north with bike lanes, parking, and one lane of traffic in each direction through most of the area.

Kevin Barry Along parts of West 65th, there is parking next to bike lanes next to traffic.

The $4.5 million project serves as the connection between a handful of bike infrastructure projects on the west side.

“There’s been a lot of looks at West 65th and the reason it’s so important is it’s the major north/south connector,” said Ward 15 Cleveland City Councilmember Jenny Spencer on a virtual community meeting explaining the project in February.

Kevin Barry Sharrows near Herman Avenue take cyclists through the last stretch of road before Edgewater Park.

To the south, the bike lanes take cyclists to the Michael Zone Recreation Center, where the Red Line Greenway trail starts and runs into the Flats and Ohio City.

A few blocks north, it crosses Franklin Boulevard where there are plans to re-design parts of that roadway with roundabouts, improved pedestrian crossings, and ADA-compliant measures.

Kevin Barry New bike lakes only work when cars don't park in them.

Farther north, the lanes and sharrows get cyclists very close to Edgewater Park, where they can pick up trails that continue into Ohio City and Downtown Cleveland.

