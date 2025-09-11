Gov. DeWine extends Ohio National Guards presence in D.C.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that he has agreed to the Ohio National Guard supporting the District of Columbia National Guard until Nov. 30 after the Secretary of the Army made a request through the National Guard Bureau.

DeWine said that some of the Ohio National Guard members will rotate, and Ohio will continue to provide 150 military police for presence patrols in D.C.

The Trump administration asked DeWine to deploy the troops, with Vice President JD Vance saying they will help reduce crime. But according to D.C. police, violent crime is at a 30-year low.

The question of whether DeWine will send National Guard members to Chicago next lingers after the Trump administration's newest plan to mobilize the military in the city.

Gov. Mike DeWine sent National Guard to DC. Is Chicago next?

RELATED: Gov. Mike DeWine sent National Guard to DC. Is Chicago next?