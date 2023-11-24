Gov. DeWine, Gov. Whitmer wager on 'The Game'

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are both betting on their home teams will win "The Game" when Ohio State University takes on the University of Michigan on Saturday.

“College football fans will have a great game to watch on Saturday as the 11-0 Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the 11-0 Michigan Wolverines,” said DeWine. “I am confident that Coach Ryan Day and The Ohio State Buckeyes will bring a win back to Ohio, so I am making a friendly wager of ice cream with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. O-H!”

DeWine bet peppermint stick, hot cocoa peppermint and cow patty ice cream from Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs and black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter's in Cincinnati. Whitmer bet a gift package of ice cream from Zingerman's.

"The Game is a time-honored tradition that pits the Michigan Wolverines, the winningest team in college football history from the best state in the Midwest against the Buckeyes," said Gov. Whitmer. "Once again, I am proud to bet Governor DeWine some Michigan-made ice cream and treats. As the mom of two girls who bleed maize and blue, I can't wait to cheer on the Wolverines this Saturday. Go Blue!"

"The Game" kicks off Saturday at noon when the teams go head-to-head in Ann Arbor, Michigan.