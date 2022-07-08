COLUMBUS, Ohio — The United States flag and Ohio flag have been ordered by Gov. Mike DeWine to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings across the state until sunset on Sunday in honor of Shinzo Abe, the former Prime Minister of Japan who was fatally shot Friday.

Abe was shot while giving a campaign speech in western Japan on Friday. Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said the 67-year-old Abe was not breathing and his heart stopped while being airlifted to a hospital.

The suspect told police that he had a grudge against Abe, Japanese outlet NHK reported.

Abe served two stints as prime minister, leading Japan's Liberal Democratic Party. He first was the nation's leader in 2006 and 2007. When his party lost seats in 2007, he decided to step down as leader of the party but remained in Japan's House of Representatives.

He returned to the top role in government in 2012 before retiring from government in mid-2020, citing declining health.

