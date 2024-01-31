Gov. DeWine wants Ohio to create grant program to fund increased school bus safety, train drivers

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce that he wants the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio General Assembly to work together and create a needs-based grant program to help schools purchase new buses or outfit existing buses with more safety features as well as further train drivers.

The announcement is the result of a months-long study the Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group was tasked with to make bus rides safer for school children.

Over the last few months, the working group met and discussed what changes would be the most beneficial to school districts around the state.

DeWine said the working group's study resulted in a list of recommendations for districts to consider; the state wouldn't mandate the changes, acknowledging that what may work in one district or geographic region may not be feasible in another.

Below is the full list of recommendations from the working group:

The working group also released a list of safety features it would like to see on school buses, which include:



Seat belts

External bus cameras

Crossing arms

Lane departure warning systems

Electronic stability control

Lighted crossover mirrors

Colorado rack-test-approved bus frames

Fully illuminated stop arms at the front and rear

Fully illuminated "school bus" signs

Collision avoidance systems

All LED lights

Ground wash lights

Reflective chevrons

Specifically regarding seatbelts on buses, DeWine and Director of Public Safety Andy Wilson noted that while seatbelts would go a long way for safety, mandating them wasn't an effective use of government resources, and the decision to require them should remain with individual school districts.

DeWine said the state also aims to increase school bus driver training drivers receive each year, such as defensive driving. Additionally, driver training should be done through a standardized curriculum to ensure that all drivers in the state are taking the same courses.

To help pay for the driver training, outfitting existing buses or purchasing new ones, DeWine wants the state to have a grant program that school districts can apply to. The goal isn't to outfit each district with a fleet of new buses but to help them pay for buses when it's time to purchase a new one. DeWine noted that it's typical for districts to replace a bus after it's been in use for around 10 years.

