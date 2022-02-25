Gov. Mike DeWine calls Ukraine invasion 'unacceptable' and 'unprovoked'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine denounced the Russian invasion of Ukraine Thursday, calling the move a "violation of international law."

"At the direction of President Vladimir Putin, Russian forces have invaded Ukraine in violation of international law. This is unacceptable, and all freedom-loving people should stand against this unprovoked invasion," DeWine said.

He continued, "Ukraine has been a sovereign and independent state since the collapse of the former Soviet Union in the 1990s. The United States and Ukraine share common values including freedom, democracy, and the rule of law. Ohio is home to 80,000 citizens of Ukrainian descent."

The Russian military commenced a widespread attack on Ukraine early Thursday morning from its northern, southern and eastern borders. Shelling was reported in cities across the country, including in towns on the outskirts of the capital of Kyiv.

The shelling prompted thousands of people living in Kyiv — a city of about 3 million people — to pack up and evacuate the city.

Here in Northeast Ohio, many Ukrainians call the area home. From the moment the first wave of Ukrainians settled in Tremont — before relocating to Parma a few decades later — Ukrainians have left an indelible impact. From churches to businesses to city hall and healthcare, their immigration story has become part of the region’s DNA.

"Our thoughts are with the Ukrainian people," DeWine said.

