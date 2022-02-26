Gov. Mike DeWine declares Sunday statewide 'Day of Prayer' for Ukraine; will visit Parma church to show support

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Saturday that Ohio will observe a "Day of Prayer" for Ukraine on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2022.

Additionally, the Ukraine flag will be flown at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus as well as DeWine's residence in Bexley to "further show support for those under attack in Ukraine and for Ohio's Ukrainian population."

DeWine said he plans to visit Northeast Ohio on Sunday to "stand in solidarity with Ohio's Ukrainian community."

He will visit St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church, 7700 Hoertz Road, Parma at 9:30 a.m.

DeWine will be joined by his wife, Fran, at the prayer service.

