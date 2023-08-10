Governor Mike DeWine launches the ReadOhio initiative

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine launched the ReadOhio initiative Thursday to ensure all Ohio children learn how to read.

This plan implements the science of reading into the curriculum in all K-12 schools in Ohio; this will focus on certain skills, like phonics, to teach students the science behind reading.

For schools that have not already adopted this style of teaching, DeWine released a toolkit for school leaders to help prepare them for the transition in the curriculum.

“With 40% of Ohio third graders not proficient in reading, we need to seriously look at how we are teaching reading in the state because reading is fundamental to future success,” DeWine said in a statement. “Our ReadOhio initiative will encompass all of our efforts to improve literacy skills of Ohioans of every age, from early childhood throughout adulthood, because it’s never too early or too late to learn to read or enhance your skills.”

Multiple resources are available for teachers, parents and caretakers to help their students excel in the science of reading. For example, Read it Again! is an online resource for early childhood educators to help build language skills in children.

However, there may be even more support offered. In a news release, DeWine said he has received backing from the General Assembly to secure funding to help literary advancements in Ohio Schools.

This would allow him to subsidize the cost of high-quality educational materials for the science of reading, cover the costs of stipends for teachers to participate in professional development for this new curriculum, provide literacy coaches to districts in need and pay for education and support services in private schools.

“Ohio is committed to raising literacy achievement for all learners,” Dr. Chris Woolard, interim superintendent of public instruction, said in a statement. “Whether a district or school is just getting started or already implementing the science of reading, we have developed multiple resources that school leaders, teachers, and families can use as they start the new school year.”

