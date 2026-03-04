Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Grafton Village clerk-treasurer accused of failing to pay bills resigns

Stephanie Barnhart
Scott Noll
Grafton Clerk-Treasurer resigned Tuesday just before village council approved a resolution expressing a loss of confidence in her.
Stephanie Barnhart
Posted
and last updated

GRAFTON, OH — Grafton Village Clerk-Treasurer Stephanie Barnhart resigned and walked out of a village council meeting Tuesday, just as council members were preparing to vote on a resolution expressing the loss of confidence in Barnhart.

“I am going to ask to prevent any further damage to the financial stability and the success of this village, I’m going to ask you, Ms. Barnhart, for your resignation,” said Mayor Charles Duke.

“You can have it,” said Barnhart.

The resignation followed a point-by-point reading of the four-page resolution by Duke accusing Barnhart of “malfeasance and/or nonfeasance” for failing to pay village bills in a timely manner resulting in penalties, a lapse in workers’ compensation coverage, failing to administer employee benefits and other issues.

“How many tens of thousands of dollars have we paid in interest, late fees, reinstatement fees? How much of that have we paid?” asked Duke. “You don’t know.”

Among the outstanding invoices singled out by the mayor was a bill for more than $203,000 to a contractor for work completed last summer.

“What the Sam Hill?” asked Duke. “$203,000 And still outstanding?”

Barnhart was elected to the position in November 2023.

Her mother, Amy Barnhart previously held the position.

Stephanie Barnhart was also accused of allowing her mother to access non-public village records and use the village’s computer system after her employment terminated.

After her resignation, council approved the loss of confidence resolution.
Following Tuesday’s meeting, Duke said he planned to contact the state auditor’s office about the findings.

