'Great' white water conditions expected to bring out kayakers in Cuyahoga Falls this weekend

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The City of Akron is about to do Fall maintenance at Lake Rockwell. When the city does that kind of work, it releases water into the Cuyahoga River, and the kayakers capitalize.

Ian Allan paddles stretches of the Cuyahoga River several times a week.

"I don't like to call it training, but I'm out here quite a bit improving my form and my technique to be able to handle these rapids, no matter what level comes up," Allan said.

Allan is familiar with the rocks and the twists and turns of the rapids, but this weekend won't be like others. As Akron conducts its maintenance, more water comes rushing through the Cuyahoga River.

"Right now, it's considered somewhat a low level. The dam is going to put out enough to make it a really nice medium, which will bring out a lot of people who are comfortable with the area," Allan said.

The white water is prime for skilled paddlers like Allan and a big draw to the city for other experienced paddlers.

Falls Outdoor Company is already preparing for more people to walk through its doors interested in getting in a boat.

"You should be paddling with someone else. You should always be dressed appropriately. Watch the temperature of the waters, not the temperature of the air," said J.T. Haught with the Falls Outdoor Company.

On Wednesday, the project to clean up the Cuyahoga River and the Gorge Dam removal project secured funding from the Biden Administration. The Biden Administration and private sector will start work beginning with sediment removal in 2024. Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters said the removal of the 100-year-old Gorge Dam will bring even more vibrancy to the city that's seen a renaissance tied to the riverfront in recent years.

"Right now, we have about a half mile of challenging white water, the class 5 rapids; when the Gorge Dam comes down, we will have over 2 miles of challenging white water for these kayakers, and there's nothing east of the Mississippi, nothing like that, so they'll be coming in. We'll have to be building more restaurants and hotels to accommodate that," Walters said.

Walters said kayakers from multiple states will make their way downtown for it all. Back on the river Thursday, Allan and some others are getting ready for the water to whip this weekend.

"We always appreciate people cheering us on or at least being interested in what we're doing because we're generally here by ourselves," Allan said.

The best spot to watch the white-water action is from Front Street behind the Sheraton Hotel, from High Bridge Glens Park, or from any of the restaurants and shops along Front Street.