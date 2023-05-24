Green senior citizen escapes fire that damaged home, family barbershop

GREEN, Ohio — An 86-year-old Green woman, known for her kindness and volunteer work, is counting her blessings and grateful for community support after surviving a fire at her home, which doubles as a family business.

"God was with me. That's all I can (say)," said Pat Stiles, who has lived in the home on Greensburg Road since 1967.

Stiles was in her upstairs bedroom when she was alerted by a smoke detector in the early evening hours of May 17.

She was making her way down the steps when she started to notice smoke before turning towards the kitchen.

"I was standing there, and all of a sudden, I see a whole ball of fire going across my kitchen, hit at where my sink is and get the window and knocked the window out," Stiles recalled.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland

She escaped only with what she was wearing.

"With nothing except my pajamas and my glasses, but I got out," she said.

Stiles also owns Stiles Barbershop, which is connected to the home. It was initially known as Ray's Barbershop, named after her husband, who was a barber for decades, and after he died in 1999, it was renamed.

Two barbers have been cutting hair at the business in recent years. They have found a temporary place to work following the fire, Stiles said.

Green firefighters estimated the damage at $180,000. The cause remains under investigation.

Stiles's daughter, Nancy Hall, went inside the burned structure and reflected on how difficult it was to see the charred interior and items that were destroyed, including family pictures and frames that were on the wall.

Stiles also lost clothing, furniture, fine china and family heirlooms.

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland

"Of course, the memories and the stuff we have in our hearts, but we'll replace as much as we can," Hall said. "We're not saying it's gone. We're saying we haven't got it back yet."

There was a bright moment one week after the fire when a worker from a restoration company went into the home and retrieved Stiles's wedding album. The sides of the album were charred, but the photos remained in good shape. "These are irreplaceable. We got married in '56," Stiles said.

Many in the community know the senior for her volunteer work through Green Good Neighbors. She helps at a food pantry and with a toy and clothing drive, among other events.

"She generous and caring," Hall said as she fought back tears. "She's an example for us, her grandkids and her great-grandkids."

The kindness Stiles has displayed over the years is being repaid by members of the community who have been donating clothing and money to her. She pointed to what she was wearing as an example.

"Somebody gave me this jacket, and when I reached in the pocket, here's $100. I have no idea who gave me the jacket," she said.

Stiles isn't sure if her home and barbershop will be rebuilt, but while she works with insurance to figure that out, she continues to count her blessings.

"I'm alive," she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Stiles. CLICK HERE for more information.

