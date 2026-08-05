Greyhound bus fire shuts down I-71 south near Fulton Road

CLEVELAND — A Greyhound bus fire forced the closure of I-71 southbound near the Fulton Road overpass in Cleveland, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire. Department of Transportation.

The driver and all occupants safely exited the bus before emergency crews arrived. No injuries have been reported.

Cleveland Fire announced the closure of I-71 South at the Fulton Road exit, as well as the closure of the Fulton Road Bridge over I-71 between Poe Avenue and Archwood Avenue.

Cleveland Police confirmed officers are on scene and said the cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.

ODOT District 12 said I-71 southbound at Fulton Road is closed "out of an abundance of caution" while fire crews work to extinguish the blaze.

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