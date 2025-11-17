Grocery chains push $40 Thanksgiving meal deals, but experts say shoppers should expect to pay more

CLEVELAND — With grocery prices still top-of-mind for families, Walmart and Aldi are touting Thanksgiving meal deals they say can feed 10 people for just $40.

Both Walmart and Aldi say their bundles are designed to feed 10 people. The Walmart meal includes turkey, vegetables and basic casserole staples. Last year’s bundle cost $55.

Walmart also highlighted its efforts to keep prices down.

“We’ve worked with our suppliers and none of those items are inflated due to inflation. We actually have 7,000 rollbacks,” a representative said in video provided by a sister station.

Despite the lower price, experts warn the 2025 basket isn’t directly comparable to last year’s holiday bundle.

“Essentially, it isn’t apples to apples. There is some substitution that’s taking place in the basket. A few less items,” said Michael Goldberg, a professor at Case Western Reserve University. “So even though the basket cost less, experts are saying it’s not due [to] the robust economy.”

Walmart told News 5 that customer feedback influenced some of the changes, including offering Stove Top stuffing instead of providing separate ingredients as it did last year.

The company also said that if customers bought the 2024 meal deal today, it would be priced 14% lower than last year.

Even with the promotions, shoppers should prepare for a higher final bill, said Rachel Krych of Couponing with Rachel.

“The $40 holiday feast is just supposed to be… at least how I look at it… is supposed to be a base. A baseline. It’s going to get you most of your ingredients. You’re definitely going to have to spend more than $40, though,” Krych said.

Key staples, including butter, milk, spices, sugar and eggs, are not included in Walmart or Aldi’s promotions.

Krych said paying attention to weekly sales can help offset those extra costs.

“Last week Giant Eagle had their huge baking sale, which they had flour and different types of sugar for sale buy two get three free,” she said. “That actually ended up cheaper than warehouse prices.”