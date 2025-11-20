Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Group of powerful women in Cleveland gathers for annual Go Red for Women shoot, highlight movement

News 5 anchors Tracy Carlos and Tessa DiTirro took part
CLEVELAND — A group of powerful women in Cleveland gathered together to raise awareness for women's heart health.

Two of the women among the group were News 5 anchors Tracy Carloss and Tessa DiTirro.

They were at the Hilton in Downtown Cleveland as part of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women campaign.

News 5 anchors Tessa DiTirro (left) and Tracy Carloss (right)

"Our 'Go Red For Women' campaign is meant to empower women to take charge of their health, and tonight is all of our funders, supporters of the cause, for a big photo shoot," Executive Director of the American Heart Association Shelley Webber said.

The group photograph will be featured during Greater Cleveland's Heart Month campaign in February.

