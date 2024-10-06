Group rallies for liberation of Palestine on International Day of Action

Monday marks one year since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. Since then, thousands of people have been killed.

Saturday was International Day of Action, and millions worldwide were expected to rally for the liberation of Palestine.

In Cleveland, a group of protesters gathered on Lorain Avenue and marched to Jefferson Park.

U.S. Security officials said there are potential threats surrounding the anniversary. In a statement, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security said the continued war could be a motivator for acts of violence.

Police agencies across the country have ramped up patrols around Muslim and Jewish institutions as the anniversary of Oct. 7 approaches.