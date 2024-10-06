Watch Now
Group rallies for liberation of Palestine on International Day of Action

Monday marks one year since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. Since then, thousands of people have been killed.
Posted

Saturday was International Day of Action, and millions worldwide were expected to rally for the liberation of Palestine.

In Cleveland, a group of protesters gathered on Lorain Avenue and marched to Jefferson Park.

U.S. Security officials said there are potential threats surrounding the anniversary. In a statement, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security said the continued war could be a motivator for acts of violence.

Police agencies across the country have ramped up patrols around Muslim and Jewish institutions as the anniversary of Oct. 7 approaches.

