Guardians Home Opener: Parking restrictions and road closures

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are set to play the Chicago White Sox for their first home game of the 2025 season.

With hundreds of fans expected to make their way to Progressive Field for the home opener, things are expected to be a bit crowded around the stadium.

Here's some tips to help you navigate around Downtown Cleveland during the home opener.

Parking Restrictions & Road Closures

Cleveland Division of Police say the following streets will have parking restrictions on Tuesday, April 8.

• East 9th Street: Euclid to Bolivar

• Huron Road: From Prospect to Ontario

• East 2nd Street: High to Prospect

• Prospect Avenue: Ontario to East 9th Street, and East 9th to East 14th Street

• Bolivar Road: East 9th to Prospect

• Bolivar Road: East 9th to East 7th Street

• Huron Road: East 9th to Ontario

• Sumner Street: East 14th to East 9th

• Erie Court: East 14th to East 9th

Restrictions begin at 9 a.m. and continue through midnight. Signs will be posted on nearby poles in the restricted areas, so double-check your surroundings.

"We obviously don't wanna tow vehicles. That's the last thing we want to do," Sgt. Freddie Diaz, public information officer with the Cleveland Division of Police, said. "Those parking restrictions are in place for a reason, right? To make sure that the areas that typically get congested are not restricted and allow for traffic to flow a little bit better."

Right now, Sgt. Diaz said there aren't any road closures, but roads around Progressive Field could close depending on traffic.

Timing

First pitch is at 4:10 p.m. and downtown could start to get busy around 2:30 p.m.

Whether you are coming in or trying to get out of the area, leaving an hour or so early could save you from getting into a backup.

"We just kind of remind folks to just plan ahead," Sgt. Diaz said. "Give yourself some time. Be a little bit patient because people are excited, right?"

If you want to save yourself the headache of finding parking or battling the traffic congestion, Diaz recommends using a ride-share app or using the RTA. An all-day pass is $5 for the home opener.

