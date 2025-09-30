Guardians Set to Host Tigers in wild card showdown: Fans urged to "Rock Your Red"

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are ready to welcome the Detroit Tigers as the first game of playoff baseball is set to start Monday.
Fans are encouraged to "Rock your red" for the entirety of the Postseason and of course pack Progressive field with the best fans in baseball.
There are tons of festivities that you can look forward to for the American League Wild Card series:
Game 1 – Tuesday, September 30 at 1:08 PM ET
- Gates open at 11:30AM
- Block Party (Heritage Plaza): Slider & The Dogs
- Ceremonial First Pitch: Lonnie Chisenhall
- Color Guard: All Branches
- National Anthem: Danielle Danburg
- God Bless America: Lt. Col. Scott Allen
- Mid-1st inning: Stand For The Land Banner
- In-park DJ: DJ Kyro
Game 2 – Wednesday, October 1 at 1:08 PM ET
- Gates open at 11:30AM
- Block Party (Heritage Plaza): DJ Kyro
- Ceremonial First Pitch: Yan Gomes
- Color Guard: Navy
- National Anthem: DeAngelo Graham
- In-park DJ: Nerdy DJ
Game 3 (if necessary) – Thursday, October 2 at TBD
- Gates open: TBD
- Block Party (Heritage Plaza): Nerdy DJ
- Ceremonial First Pitch: TBD
- Color Guard: Marines
- National Anthem: Dan Polk
- In-park DJ: DJ Kyro
If you plan on attending the game, there are some parking restrictions that you should be aware of. These restrictions will be in effect all day Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Parking will be restricted on:
- East 9th Street – From Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue
- Huron Avenue – From Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue
- Prospect Avenue – From East 9th Street to Ontario Street
- East 4th Street – From Huron Avenue to Prospect Avenue
