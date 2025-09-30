Guardians Set to Host Tigers in wild card showdown: Fans urged to "Rock Your Red"

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are ready to welcome the Detroit Tigers as the first game of playoff baseball is set to start Monday.

Fans are encouraged to "Rock your red" for the entirety of the Postseason and of course pack Progressive field with the best fans in baseball.

There are tons of festivities that you can look forward to for the American League Wild Card series:

Game 1 – Tuesday, September 30 at 1:08 PM ET



Gates open at 11:30AM

Block Party (Heritage Plaza): Slider & The Dogs

Ceremonial First Pitch: Lonnie Chisenhall

Color Guard: All Branches

National Anthem: Danielle Danburg

God Bless America: Lt. Col. Scott Allen

Mid-1st inning: Stand For The Land Banner

In-park DJ: DJ Kyro

Game 2 – Wednesday, October 1 at 1:08 PM ET



Gates open at 11:30AM

Block Party (Heritage Plaza): DJ Kyro

Ceremonial First Pitch: Yan Gomes

Color Guard: Navy

National Anthem: DeAngelo Graham

In-park DJ: Nerdy DJ

Game 3 (if necessary) – Thursday, October 2 at TBD



Gates open: TBD

Block Party (Heritage Plaza): Nerdy DJ

Ceremonial First Pitch: TBD

Color Guard: Marines

National Anthem: Dan Polk

In-park DJ: DJ Kyro

If you plan on attending the game, there are some parking restrictions that you should be aware of. These restrictions will be in effect all day Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Parking will be restricted on:



East 9th Street – From Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue

Huron Avenue – From Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue

Prospect Avenue – From East 9th Street to Ontario Street

East 4th Street – From Huron Avenue to Prospect Avenue