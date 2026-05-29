Guards cut ribbon on new training center at Tri-C Western Campus in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — The Cleveland Guardians held a ribbon-cutting for a new training center at the Tri-C Western Campus in Parma.

It's in partnership with Tri-C and EL1 Sports.

Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana said the training center is the foundation for a new approach to softball and baseball development.

"When young athletes can have access to such quality equipment, one, they're going to enjoy their training more, two, they're probably going to feel more like a pro when they're just a kid, so they can see the vision. And they're so close to Progressive Field they can combine the two and be like, 'Oh, that's kinda how the pros work,' and I feel like that instills some sort of belief," Bazzana said.

The hope of the organizations is to give kids not just athletic training, but also to set them up for successful careers off the field.