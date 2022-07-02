Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gunnar finds forever home; Pet of the Week gets adopted by viewer from Cleveland APL

This weekend, the Cleveland APL is featuring a Gunnar, 7-year-old Chihuahua mix, who is well trained, playful and good with other animals.
dog w tennis ball.jpg
dog mean muggin.jpg
Posted at 10:14 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 22:14:06-04

CLEVELAND — Last week on News 5, we introduced you to Gunnar, a 7-year-old Chihuahua mix who was featured as the Pet of the Week.

boy w dog.jpg

It turns out, Gunnar didn't have to wait much longer for his forever home. A family in Amherst says they adopted him.

Jaymie Etherton was drinking her morning coffee while watching News 5 and saw Gunnar on screen.

dog w owner.jpg

That’s all it took for Etherton to adopt him.

“We drove immediately to Cleveland APL and adopted him that day,” she said. “We got him home with us Thursday.”

Watch Good Morning Cleveland every Saturday to see another Pet of the Week.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.