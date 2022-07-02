CLEVELAND — Last week on News 5, we introduced you to Gunnar, a 7-year-old Chihuahua mix who was featured as the Pet of the Week.

It turns out, Gunnar didn't have to wait much longer for his forever home. A family in Amherst says they adopted him.

Jaymie Etherton was drinking her morning coffee while watching News 5 and saw Gunnar on screen.

That’s all it took for Etherton to adopt him.

“We drove immediately to Cleveland APL and adopted him that day,” she said. “We got him home with us Thursday.”

